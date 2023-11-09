Manchester United, Liverpool to send officials to watch 22-year-old this week

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool remain keen on him and they are now set to scout the defender at the weekend.

A report from Correio da Manha (h/t SportWitness) claims that the two English clubs will send officials to Lisbon in order to watch the 22-year-old defender in action against Benfica.

The Portuguese international defender has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and his performances have attracted a lot of attention. The defender has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to pay that kind of money for him.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to sign a quality, central defender and someone like Inacio would be the perfect acquisition for them. The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the left-sided central defender as well as a full-back. His arrival will allow Liverpool to operate in a back four as well as a back three.

In addition to that, he could be a useful alternative to Andrew Robertson as well.

The 22-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience he could develop into a top-class defender in the near future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will need to replace Harry Maguire if the England international decides to move on due to the lack of playing time. The 22-year-old would improve both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.