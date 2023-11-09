Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been criticised and branded a “clown” by FC Copenhagen player Denis Vavro after yesterday’s bad-tempered clash.

This follows Garnacho apparently tampering with the penalty spot when these two met in their first Champions League group game at Old Trafford, though it seems they were wise to this possibility in the return fixture in the Danish capital.

While some might think it’s clever of Garnacho to try any little mind games he can to get the edge over an opponent, it seems Vavro didn’t think much of this behaviour at all, describing it as childish.

“In the first match he tried to do something,” Vavro told Tipsbladet, as cited and translated by the Metro.

“Today I saw that Kevin Diks was at the penalty spot and blocked. If he wanted to do it again here, he is a clown in my eyes.

“The mentality? It may be like a child’s. If it’s a home game in the 97th minute, I can understand maybe, but this was the first half. Maybe I had tried it in the 97th minute. I don’t understand if he would try again.”

United were once again far from at their best last night and lost 4-3 despite leading 2-0 earlier in the game, and then 3-2 until the closing stages.

Copenhagen produced a stunning comeback to beat Man Utd and pick up an important three points, with the Red Devils now bottom of their group.