Mason Greenwood could be set for Man United reprieve under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The thought of Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United again is something that many supporters of the club apparently won’t contemplate.

When it seemed as though the Red Devils were going to release a statement to test the waters amongst the fan base regarding the 22-year-old’s return, the leak seemed to be met with unbelievable fury across all forms of social media.

That’s undoubtedly why the attacker ended up being loaned to La Liga side, Getafe, where he’s currently plying his trade.

Even though he’s out of sight, he doesn’t appear to be out of mind as far as United are concerned.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paul Mitchell, who has been heavily linked to the Red Devils as a replacement for Richard Arnold when Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes over sporting operations at the club, was in attendance for Getafe’s match against Cadiz.

It would appear to be too much of a coincidence for him to be there for any other reason than to see how the former England international is faring in the sunnier climbs of the Spanish top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News Jose Mourinho wants to bring Chelsea star to Italy next summer James Rodriguez posts social media demand after the father of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is released Video: Diogo Jota gets on the scoresheet for Liverpool as Reds defeated by Toulouse

If his scouting mission was indeed for that reason and he does take up the sporting director post at the Theatre of Dreams, it would show incredibly strong leadership from Sir Jim.

It’d be a decision that’s unlikely to win him many friends, but will hint at the character of the new man in charge to the United faithful.