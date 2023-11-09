“Never best friends” – Firmino lifts lid on Salah and Mane’s relationship after infamous Burnley moment

Liverpool fans will remember their away match with Burnley during the 2019/20 season not only for the 3-0 win but the incident between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Senegal star reacted furiously to his Egyptian teammate during the game as he chose to shoot during a chance rather than pass it across to his fellow unmarked winger in a better position.

After being substituted, Mane threw his training shirt on the floor and gesticulated towards his team-mate in anger.

Many believed that their relationship was not the same after and now in his new book, Si Senor: My Liverpool Years, the third member of the famous front three Roberto Firmino has lifted the lid on the pair’s relationship.

Firmino speaks about Salah and Mane’s relationship at Liverpool

Firmino states that the pair’s relationship was complicated and that Jurgen Klopp had to intervene at one point after the Burnley match.

Firmino wrote in his book: “Tense moments usually passed quickly. In the next game, one would be passing the ball to the other – or passing it to me, who would then pass it to the other – and we’d be celebrating another goal for our team.

“Together. Salah and Mane had had their little problems before, but that time everything happened on the field, there for the world to see. That day, at Burnley, the lid came off.

“Their argument wasn’t funny. Potentially, it could have caused problems for us. Maybe the Boss [Jurgen Klopp] and some others were worried.”

Firmino added: “They were never best friends; each kept himself to himself. It was rare to see the two of them talking and I’m not sure if that had to do with the Egypt–Senegal rivalry in African competitions.

“I truly don’t know. But they also never stopped talking, never severed ties. They always acted with the utmost professionalism

“I don’t know if he was aware of it or not, but Salah used to frustrate everyone when he didn’t pass the ball. I knew how to handle that situation better than most.

“Klopp addressed this issue in front of all of us: when a teammate was in a better position, the ball had to be passed. It was a clear hint aimed at Salah.