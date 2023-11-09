New Premier League ruling could cause serious issues for Villa

Although a recent Premier League ruling hasn’t been rubber stamped just yet, as soon as it is, Aston Villa could be one of as many of 14 English top-flight teams to be affected.

The new rule would stop teams from signing players on loan from clubs that are associated with them.

For example, the City Football Group don’t just own Man City but have interests in a number of other clubs including current La Liga leaders, Girona.

As Birmingham Live note, Aston Villa’s owners, V Sports, also own a stake in Vitoria and have arrangements with ZED and Vissel Kobe.

It’s bound to be a controversial ruling if it is passed, given how many clubs it will affect. Particularly those that have relied on the loan system in the past with regards to other entities under their ownership.

Perhaps it will level the playing field some more which can only be a good thing for the game, though it’s almost certain that there will be some push back from those clubs that will be affected.

With Newcastle having 11 players out injured at present per Premier Injuries, many of whom will not be back in action until the new year, such a change in the status quo could be the difference in winning a trophy and qualifying for Europe or not.