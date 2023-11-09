Jamie Carragher attacks Newcastle’s best player for his performance vs Dortmund

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has been singled out for criticism in the club’s defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week.

The Magpies are now up against it to qualify from their group after losing in Germany, and Carragher felt Trippier could’ve done better on the opening goal.

“Fullkrug scored this goal,” said Carragher. “But I was looking at Kieran Trippier in the lead-up to the goal.

“I always feel, when I see a player go on to the goal line, I never like it. Mark the opposition attackers in the box. The goalkeeper’s job is to save it on the line. And just a split second there put them 1-0 down.

“Then an unbelievable counter-attack to win the game.”

Newcastle had got off to a promising start in the Champions League with a draw away to AC Milan and a 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain, but back-to-back defeats to Dortmund have changed the situation and it will be interesting to see how they can bounce back.