Newcastle agree deal to sign ex-Man Utd man after Ashworth talks

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign former Manchester United coach and scout Marcel Bout.

The Magpies are shaking things up at boardroom level, and it seems Bout has been identified as the ideal candidate to come in and work under Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is the sporting director at St James’ Park and it seems he played a key role in recruiting Bout to work as a scout for Newcastle, being primarily based in the Netherlands to keep tabs on the best young Dutch talent.

Newcastle have made great strides since their Saudi takeover a couple of years ago, and fans will be pleased to see that work is still being done behind the scenes to ensure they have the best in the industry in each role.