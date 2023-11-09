Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo is reportedly a target for Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old winger has not been able to play regular first-team football this season due to an injury problem but he is expected to return to action soon.

It seems that Wolves are looking to add to their attacking unit and they want to sign the 21-year-old on loan during the second half of the season.

A report from Football Transfers claims that they have already been in touch with Manchester United regarding a loan move in January. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the season.

Diallo needs regular game time at this stage of his career and a loan move would be ideal for him if he does not get ample game time at Old Trafford.

The player was on loan at Sunderland last season and he scored 14 goals across all competitions for the Championship outfit. There is no doubt that he has the talent to develop into a useful Premier League player for Manchester United.

However, he needs to focus on his development and play regular first-team football.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality in the wide areas, especially with the way Jadon Sancho and Antony have performed.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag is willing to give the 21-year-old opportunities in the coming months. A move to Wolves would not be a bad option for him either.