Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano insists Real Madrid need Kylian Mbappe transfer despite surprise reports

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga following some surprise reports claiming that Real Madrid’s pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain forward is over.

Writing in today’s Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that for the time being he’s not aware of any concrete changes to the Mbappe situation, with the France international’s future likely to be decided later.

Although Real Madrid recently released a statement denying any talks over signing Mbappe, it seems Romano is not entirely convinced by the stories claiming that the Spanish giants are no longer pursuing the 24-year-old.

Mbappe is one of the best players in the world at the moment and would surely be a superb addition to the Madrid squad, with Romano expressing his view that Real still need to sign him to bolster their attack.

“I’m aware there have been reports doing the rounds today stating that Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is ‘over’ and they have decided not to sign him next summer, but my understanding remains the same as a few days ago,” Romano said.

“We know Real Madrid put out a statement denying any talks over signing Mbappe, but that’s because nothing has happened yet, and nothing will happen during the middle of the season because Real Madrid don’t want to create more complicated feelings between themselves and PSG, or between Mbappe and PSG.

“So, despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I don’t expect any major developments in November or December, we will have to wait. Of course it’s normal to see almost constant stories about a world class player like Mbappe, but honestly I will update you when I hear anything concrete, and at the moment there is nothing.

“My personal opinion is that Real Madrid need to sign a striker, and Mbappe would be perfect for them. He is one of the best in the world and from a neutral’s perspective, it would be fantastic to watch him alongside players like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior.”

There’s bound to be a lot of noise about Mbappe in the weeks and months ahead, but the best way to stay in the loop is to keep an eye on what trusted voices like Romano are saying.