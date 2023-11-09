Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old might need to leave the Premier League champions in order to play regular first-team football and clubs like Juventus, Newcastle and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that Manchester City will sell him to the highest bidder and Newcastle are currently at the forefront of the transfer chase. Apparently, Newcastle and Real Madrid are offering the most amount of money for the 27-year-old defensive midfielder.

Phillips has proven himself in the Premier League with Leeds United in the past and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle United. The Magpies need to sign a quality, defensive midfielder, especially after the ban of Sandro Tonali.

Phillips will hope to get his career back on track with regular football and a move to Newcastle could be ideal for him.

The England international is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact if he joins Newcastle. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can beat the competition from Juventus and Real Madrid to secure his services.

They will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season as well, and they need quality signings during the January transfer window. Signing a defensive midfielder should be the top priority and Phillips seems like the ideal acquisition for them.