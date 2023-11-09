Report reveals when David Moyes could leave West Ham

David Moyes is under pressure following West Ham United’s mediocre start to the league campaign.

The Hammers have done quite well under him in European competitions and they managed to win the Europa Conference League last season.

It was the club’s first major European honour in over half a century.

There is no doubt that the Scottish manager has done exceedingly well at the London club, but the league performances under him have been quite mediocre.

West Ham are currently 12th in the league table, and it remains to be seen whether Moyes can get them firing in the domestic competitions as well.

He has a contract with West Ham until next summer and a report from Talk Sport believes that the Scottish manager could leave the club when his contract expires.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers decide to offer him an extension. They will probably want him to do better in the Premier League and push for Champions League qualification in order for that to happen.