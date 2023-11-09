Technically gifted Chelsea and Newcastle target could be signed for just £21.7 million

French midfielder Rayan Cherki has been linked with a move away from Olympique Lyonnais in recent months.

Several European clubs are reportedly keen on the 20-year-old playmaker including Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The midfielder’s current contract with Lyon expires in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to sell him in the coming months.

Chelsea and Newcastle are reportedly following his situation closely and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make an offer for him in the coming months.

A report from Fichajes claims that the midfielder is valued at €25 million. The 20-year-old is highly rated in European football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two clubs.

Chelsea could certainly use more craft and technical ability in their midfield. Cherki will help create goalscoring opportunities and add more creativity and vision in the final third. Chelsea have struggled to score goals over the past year and the 20-year-old will certainly improve them going forward.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could certainly use more creativity on their side as well. They will need to add more goals and creativity if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and signing a quality playmaker and another reliable striker should be a top priority for them.

The 20-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete offer on the table and it remains to be seen where he ends up.