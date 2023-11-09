TNT pundits couldn’t believe Liverpool star wasn’t sent off against Toulouse

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in the Europa League on Thursday night at the hands of Toulouse but it could have been worse as one of the Reds’ stars narrowly avoided a red card.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did not show up on the night and were beaten 3-2 by the French outfit. However, the Reds nearly snatched a draw at the death but a Jarell Quansah goal was disallowed for a controversial handball.

That wasn’t the only call up for debate, as TNT pundits Joe Cole and Rachel Finnis-Brown believed Wataru Endo should have been sent off in the first half of the match.

The Liverpool midfielder was already on a yellow card when he dove in on Cristian Casseres just before the break.

Endo got none of the ball and could have been shown a second yellow for what was a reckless challenge.

Speaking at halftime, Joe Cole said on TNT Sports about the Endo incident via the Daily Mail: “Endo should’ve been sent off.”

Finnis-Brown followed that up by stating: “I’d be shocked if Endo walks out in the second half. If it is, it’s a real test of can he hold his discipline.

“We saw Rashford sent off last night for something very similar shielding the ball. This is a yellow. He’s already been booked. He should be off the pitch – it was cynical [his foul].”

The Japan international was indeed subbed off at halftime but whether this was related to his yellow card or the fact that he will likely play against Brentford at the weekend due to Alexis Mac Allister’s suspension will remain unknown.