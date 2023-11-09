Tottenham ready to pay over £35 million for Serie A star

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing the Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

A report from Fichajes claims that they would be willing to pay over €40 million (£35m) for the 26-year-old Brazilian defender and it remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to sanction his departure.

He has established himself as a key player for the Italian club since his move from Torino and it is no surprise that his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs.

Tottenham have signed Micky Van de Ven and Ashley Phillips during the summer transfer window. They should aim to sign another reliable central defender in the coming months and Bremer could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player as well. He has already proven himself in Italian football and he might be open to trying out a new challenge.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool make decision on their January pursuit of 22-year-old target Manchester United, Liverpool to send officials to watch 22-year-old this week Video: Man United fumble lead again as Copenhagen stunningly comeback to beat Ten Hag’s men

The 26-year-old is entering the peak years of his career and a move to Tottenham would allow him to showcase his qualities at the highest level. The North London outfit have started the season well and they are expected to secure Champions League qualification.

Bremer will be hoping to challenge for major trophies with them in the coming seasons if the transfer goes through. It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to sell a key player in the coming months.