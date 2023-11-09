Toulouse vs Liverpool team news: Luis Diaz starts following huge update

Liverpool travel to Toulouse for matchday four of their Europa League campaign on Thursday knowing that a win will send the Premier League side through to the next round of the competition.

The Reds have won all three of their games so far and have looked too strong for the competition on offer at this stage in the tournament.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 5-1 winners last time out in Europe over tonight’s opponents, and the Ligue 1 side will be seeking revenge on their turf.

The Merseyside club are coming off the back of a poor result against Luton Town on Sunday and Klopp has made nine changes from that clash with Joe Gomez and Alexis Mac Allister keeping their places in the starting 11.

As for Toulouse, the French side have won, drawn and lost their opening three matches of their Europa League campaign and it has left them currently sitting third in Group E of the competition.

The Ligue 1 outfit were embarrassed at Anfield last time out and have lost their two league matches played since.

Carles Martínez Novell’s side will be looking to overturn this current form with a big result on Thursday night against the Premier League giants and the Spanish coach has made two changes to his team from the one that faced Le Havre at the weekend with Vincent Sierro and Moussa Diarra coming into the starting 11.