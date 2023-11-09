Video: Adingra puts Brighton in dreamland with a second at Ajax

Brighton and Hove Albion’s superb inter play resulted in a deserved second against Ajax in the Europa League, Simon Adingra putting the Seagulls in dreamland.

Ansu Fati had slid the visitors ahead before 15 minutes were on the clock, and another goal early in the second half has virtually ended the match as a contest.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side eased through the gears, and with the hosts defence at sixes and sevens, Adingra was the calmest man on the pitch to slot home.

???? GOAL | Brighton 2-0 Ajax | Adingra WHAT A FINISH FROM ADINGRA!!pic.twitter.com/nrwerWcK8o — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 9, 2023

GoaL! | Ajax 0-2 Brighton | Simon Adingrapic.twitter.com/4p93qcofIz — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) November 9, 2023

De ZerbiBall™? Simon Adingra puts the finishing touch on a delightful Brighton move to double their lead against Ajax!#UEL pic.twitter.com/xTSr6GJxiX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Pictures from ESPN, Viaplay and TNT Sports