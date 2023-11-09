Video: Adingra puts Brighton in dreamland with a second at Ajax

Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton and Hove Albion’s superb inter play resulted in a deserved second against Ajax in the Europa League, Simon Adingra putting the Seagulls in dreamland.

Ansu Fati had slid the visitors ahead before 15 minutes were on the clock, and another goal early in the second half has virtually ended the match as a contest.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool stunned as Toulouse double lead despite Klopp making major halftime changes
New Premier League ruling could cause serious issues for Villa
West Ham linked with €100m-rated goal-machine but may not suit his aspirations

Roberto De Zerbi’s side eased through the gears, and with the hosts defence at sixes and sevens, Adingra was the calmest man on the pitch to slot home.

Pictures from ESPN, Viaplay and TNT Sports

More Stories Ansu Fati Roberto De Zerbi Simon Adingra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.