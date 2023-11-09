Video: Big mistake from senior Liverpool star helps Toulouse take lead

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have fallen behind in their Europa League clash with Toulouse and the goal came courtesy of a Kostas Tsimikas error. 

The game has been a very slow one and the opening 40 minutes have been a hard watch as it has lacked quality chances.

The match needed something to spark it into life and a goal from Toulouse may have just done that.

It came when Tsimikas was caught asleep with the ball and after he had his pocket picked, Aron Donnum went through to finish, although he needed a deflection to beat Kelleher in the Liverpool net.

