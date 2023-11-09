Video: Crazy three minutes in Liverpool’s clash with Toulouse which includes a bizarre own goal

Liverpool thought they had been handed a lifeline in their Europa League clash with Toulouse thanks to a bizarre own goal by Cristian Cásseres Jr but the French side quickly snatched it away. 

It has been a strange match in France as it started off being a hard watch but a goal from Aron Donnum sparked it into life.

Klopp made major changes at halftime with Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Salah coming on for the Reds.

Those changes have not worked as Dallinga put the French club 2-0 ahead to stun the English giants but a bizarre own goal gave Liverpool a lifeline.

That has been snatched away within three minutes as Toulouse have scored a third through Frank Magri, which should see the French side take all three points.

