Video: Crazy three minutes in Liverpool’s clash with Toulouse which includes a bizarre own goal

Liverpool thought they had been handed a lifeline in their Europa League clash with Toulouse thanks to a bizarre own goal by Cristian Cásseres Jr but the French side quickly snatched it away.

It has been a strange match in France as it started off being a hard watch but a goal from Aron Donnum sparked it into life.

Klopp made major changes at halftime with Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Salah coming on for the Reds.

Those changes have not worked as Dallinga put the French club 2-0 ahead to stun the English giants but a bizarre own goal gave Liverpool a lifeline.

That has been snatched away within three minutes as Toulouse have scored a third through Frank Magri, which should see the French side take all three points.

???? GOAL | Liverpool 1-2 Toulouse | Casseres (OG) LIVERPOOL GET ONE BACK!pic.twitter.com/sNEWeFRpYs — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 9, 2023

Liverpool pull one back under strange circumstances! ? Toulouse concede a peculiar own goal to give Jurgen Klopp's side one back…#UEL pic.twitter.com/DO09IUhrHX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

MAGRI GOAL TOULOUSE 3-1 LIVERPOOL

pic.twitter.com/yViDgZQUk1 — Football Feed (@FootbalIFeed) November 9, 2023

Toulouse restore their two-goal lead immediately! ? What a game this is!#UEL pic.twitter.com/yrFrYSe9AR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Footage from RMC and TNT Sports.