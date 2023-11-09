Video: Diego Carlos powers home as Aston Villa level against Alkmaar

Aston Villa were only behind for nine minutes of their Europa Conference League tie against AZ Alkmaar, thanks to Diego Carlos who powered home his first goal for the club.

Villa Park were silenced on 53 minutes when a simple ball in behind saw Vangelis Pavlidis race away to give the visitors the lead.

Unai Emery’s side continued to pile on the pressure and it wasn’t long before Carlos was unmarked in the box and able to guide his header into the net.

