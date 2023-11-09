Video: Diogo Jota gets on the scoresheet for Liverpool as Reds defeated by Toulouse

Liverpool have been beaten 3-2 by Toulouse in their Europa League clash as the Reds have to wait a while longer to progress to the next round of the competition. 

It has been a crazy second half in France after the game went into the halftime break with the Ligue 1 side 1-0 ahead.

The home side doubled their lead after 58 minutes before a bizarre own goal handed Liverpool a lifeline.

The French side snatched that away immediately to make it 3-1 but Diogo Jota pulled another back very late in the game.

Liverpool thought they scored an equaliser with the last kick of the match but it was disallowed for a controversial VAR decision.

