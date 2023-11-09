Video: Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane exchange shirts and respect in brilliant moment

It was an iconic moment between Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, and it was captured perfectly.

The Argentinian and French World Cup winners sat opposite each other and, after writing a message on one of their shirts, exchanged them.

The mutual respect between the pair was clear as they admired the shirt of the other, Zidane even joking that there wasn’t enough room on the shirt for him to write all that he wanted to the player who many consider to be the greatest of all time.

"QUE CAMISETA ESA…¡TERRIBLE CAMISETA! ¡ESTABA LINDA ESTA CAMISETA, MUY LINDA!", Messi intercambió casacas con Zidane y se elogiaron mutuamente. ¡Qué momento! ? @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/QSFvaN22ta — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) November 9, 2023

Pictures from Adidas Football