Video: Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane exchange shirts and respect in brilliant moment

Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane exchange shirts and respect in brilliant moment

Champions League
It was an iconic moment between Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, and it was captured perfectly.

The Argentinian and French World Cup winners sat opposite each other and, after writing a message on one of their shirts, exchanged them.

The mutual respect between the pair was clear as they admired the shirt of the other, Zidane even joking that there wasn’t enough room on the shirt for him to write all that he wanted to the player who many consider to be the greatest of all time.

Pictures from Adidas Football

