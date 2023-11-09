Video: Liverpool stunned as Toulouse double lead despite Klopp making major halftime changes

Liverpool find themselves 2-0 down to Toulouse in their Europa League clash as Thijs Dallinga has scored once again against the Reds.
The Premier League side went into the break 1-0 down after a huge mistake from Kostas Tsimikas and that prompted Jurgen Klopp to bring on Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Salah at halftime.
However, those changes have not worked as Dallinga has put the French club 2-0 ahead to stun the English giants.
The Merseyside club have a lot of work to do to turn this around with over 30 minutes left to do so.
Thijs Dallinga doubles Toulouse's lead!
Liverpool are going to have to come back from behind to get something from this game…
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023
TOULOUSE ARE NOT HOLDING BACK AGAINST LIVERPOOL.
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 9, 2023