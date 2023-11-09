Video: Liverpool stunned as Toulouse double lead despite Klopp making major halftime changes

Liverpool FC
Liverpool find themselves 2-0 down to Toulouse in their Europa League clash as Thijs Dallinga has scored once again against the Reds. 

The Premier League side went into the break 1-0 down after a huge mistake from Kostas Tsimikas and that prompted Jurgen Klopp to bring on Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Salah at halftime.

However, those changes have not worked as Dallinga has put the French club 2-0 ahead to stun the English giants.

The Merseyside club have a lot of work to do to turn this around with over 30 minutes left to do so.

