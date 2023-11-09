Video: Southgate attempts to explain why Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling left out of England squad again

Ahead of yet another international break in this stop-start Premier League season, England manager, Gareth Southgate, attempted to underline his reasons why he’d left Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling out of the squad for the fifth game running.

For so long, Sterling was a major player in Southgate’s squads, but he hasn’t featured for a while now.

When Southgate was pressed on whether there had been a falling out, he simply asked the question as to who he should leave out, give how well the Three Lions have been playing.

"The team are playing really well, who do we leave out?" ? Gareth Southgate explains why he has decided not to include Raheem Sterling in this latest England squad ??????? pic.twitter.com/13mQkVIAWH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 9, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports