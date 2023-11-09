Video: Stunning Ollie Watkins header gives Aston Villa the lead against Alkmaar

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Who else but Ollie Watkins was in the right place at the right time for Aston Villa, as he delightfully headed home against AZ Alkmaar to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the Europa Conference League tie.

Although the visitors had taken the lead, once Villa had quickly equalised, there was only one team in it.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: VAR take an age to confirm Lucas Paqueta’s sumptuous finish for West Ham
Video: Diego Carlos powers home as Aston Villa level against Alkmaar
Video: Jurgen Klopp gets angry during chaotic post-match press conference as Toulouse fans bang on temporary tent

Watkins’ goal turned out to be the winner, and the way in which the move was constructed and then the execution of the goal to finish it off deserved to win any match.

Pictures from RMC Sport and TNT Sports

More Stories Ollie Watkins Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.