Who else but Ollie Watkins was in the right place at the right time for Aston Villa, as he delightfully headed home against AZ Alkmaar to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the Europa Conference League tie.

Although the visitors had taken the lead, once Villa had quickly equalised, there was only one team in it.

Watkins’ goal turned out to be the winner, and the way in which the move was constructed and then the execution of the goal to finish it off deserved to win any match.

Douglas Luiz with an absolute ping to set up Watkins’ goal ? Luiz an absolute lynchpin in this side ??#AVFC pic.twitter.com/AuwArbDn34 — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) November 9, 2023

This season gets better and better for Ollie Watkins ??? Goal number ? of the season for Watkins as he puts Villa ahead!#UECL pic.twitter.com/N1XWeBd81h — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

Pictures from RMC Sport and TNT Sports