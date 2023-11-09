Video: Villa Park silenced as Alkmaar take early second-half lead

Despite having home advantage, Aston Villa toiled against AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League fixture.

Although Unai Emery’s side had the lion’s share of possession, it was the Dutch team who had the better chances, and it was no surprise when they took the lead.

Villa were undone with a simple ball over the top for Vangelis Pavlidis to run onto and make no mistake, silencing Villa Park in the process.

AZ Alkmaar carve Villa open from back to front ? A long ball has Aston Villa undone, as Vangelis Pavlidis races away from the high line to give put the visitors ahead!#UECL pic.twitter.com/JiGyYXUa4V — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

The ball from Riechedly Bazoer. The finish from Vangelis Pavlidis. ? pic.twitter.com/xTVJqKrHW3 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 9, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo