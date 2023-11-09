Video: Villa Park silenced as Alkmaar take early second-half lead

Despite having home advantage, Aston Villa toiled against AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League fixture.

Although Unai Emery’s side had the lion’s share of possession, it was the Dutch team who had the better chances, and it was no surprise when they took the lead.

Villa were undone with a simple ball over the top for Vangelis Pavlidis to run onto and make no mistake, silencing Villa Park in the process.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

