Video: Vincent Kompany and Burnley rally around Lyle Foster after serious mental health issue

It’s often forgotten that elite football players are human beings too and sometimes the pressure gets too much, as it appears to have done in Lyle Foster’s case.

The Burnley ace will take an indefinite period of leave after a mental health episode, and the Clarets, to their immense credit, have taken the matter seriously and rallied round the player.

More Stories / Latest News “Never best friends” – Firmino lifts lid on Salah and Mane’s relationship after infamous Burnley moment Video: Southgate attempts to explain why Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling left out of England squad again Premier League injury list for week 12: Van de Ven and Richarlison woes make it eight out for Tottenham with West Ham at full strength

VIncent Kompany spoke to the club’s media regarding the matter, and Burnley also released a statement on behalf of the player and his family via the official club website.

One in four people in the UK experience a mental health problem each year. According to the PFA, over 75% of professional footballers have experienced some kind of mental health issue. If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised – please reach out. Help is… pic.twitter.com/LBlfe3YlJG — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 9, 2023

Pictures from Burnley Football Club