Video: Vincent Kompany and Burnley rally around Lyle Foster after serious mental health issue

It’s often forgotten that elite football players are human beings too and sometimes the pressure gets too much, as it appears to have done in Lyle Foster’s case.

The Burnley ace will take an indefinite period of leave after a mental health episode, and the Clarets, to their immense credit, have taken the matter seriously and rallied round the player.

VIncent Kompany spoke to the club’s media regarding the matter, and Burnley also released a statement on behalf of the player and his family via the official club website.

