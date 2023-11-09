West Ham linked with €100m-rated goal-machine but may not suit his aspirations

With the January transfer window due to open in a few week’s time, West Ham’s need for a prolific striker is obvious.

David Moyes didn’t sign a new centre-forward in the summer, and that decision has come back to haunt him.

According to WhoScored, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings only have two goals between them in all competitions this season, and that’s seen Moyes start to consider Jarrod Bowen as a main striker if certain matches allow for that tactical switch.

Certainly, the Hammers could do with another front man that knows where the goal is, and that’s perhaps why it’s understood that the club have been sending scouts to watch Sporting’s highly-rated former Coventry striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

Portuguese outlet A Bola (h/t Sport Witness) note the player’s €100m release clause, and suggest that, perhaps, the Hammers won’t be able to meet the player’s own aspirations.

The report states that Gyokeres has a desire to play for ‘a top Premier League club.’

With the greatest of respect to West Ham, they’re far from being that at present, and they’ve never paid close to €100m for any player in their history.

In fact, their record signing is Lucas Paqueta who cost just €60m/£51.3m according to The Guardian (subscription required).