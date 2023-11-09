West Ham striker problems continue with ace set to leave in January

West Ham’s two main strikers have scored only two goals between them in the Premier League this season, so it’s completely understandable why David Moyes might be considering placing Jarrod Bowen up front for the next few games at least.

The England international just can’t stop scoring, even from a wide berth, and playing with his confidence so high will surely benefit the Hammers.

If Moyes is looking for another player who knows where the net is, the club already have one in the form of exciting youngster, Divin Mubama, but it appears that they’ve lost their chance to help make him a Premier League star.

Just 19 years of age, he’s been handed only 25 minutes of first-team action this season per WhoScored, and none of those have come in the English top-flight.

That’s meant that he’s continued to turn down the overtures from the club who clearly want to keep him.

Instead, with his contract set to run out next summer, Watford appear to be offering him a way out in January according to Claret and Hugh.

The Hammers will need to sell in the winter window otherwise they run the risk of losing the player for absolutely nothing at the end of the season.

It’s a decision that indicates just how poor the recruitment and retaining of players is and has been at the club.