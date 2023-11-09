West Ham team news: Bowen up front again as Moyes goes with all out attack against Olympiacos

West Ham remain top of the Group A table ahead of their Europa League tie against Olympiacos and, unlike in the first match between the teams, David Moyes is taking no chances with his team selection.

The Scot opted to rotate a few players last time out, and it came back to bite him as the Hammers lost in Greece.

Though Thursday night’s match at the London Stadium isn’t necessarily a ‘must win,’ getting all three points will keep them in the box seat with two games left to play in the group stage.

Both main strikers, Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, have been left on the bench, with Jarrod Bowen again leading the line for the east Londoners.

Line-up locked in ? pic.twitter.com/BI8KOle9x2 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 9, 2023

It’s becoming a feature for the Irons and could spell the end of Antonio’s and Ings’ Hammers careers.

With Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus all starting too, it appears that Moyes has gone with all-out attack.

James Ward-Prowse will supply the bullets whilst Edson Alvarez will station himself in front of a back four that sees Dinos Mavropanos making another appearance.

Nayef Aguerd, Emerson, Vladimir Coufal and keeper, Lukasz Fabianski make up a strong starting XI and one that is perfectly capable of getting the win required on the night if each player sticks to their task.