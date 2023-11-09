David Sullivan personally set to hold talks with striker

West Ham United chief David Sullivan is reportedly set to step up efforts to keep Divin Mubama by holding personal talks over a new contract for the striker.

The talented 19-year-old has risen up through the West Ham academy and looks like he could have a big future in the game, though he’s yet to establish himself in the first-team.

That could mean Mubama looks elsewhere in order to get his career going, but it seems the Hammers are keen to keep hold of him.

According to Claret and Hugh, Sullivan is now preparing to meet Mubama to discuss terms over a contract worth £30,000 a week.

