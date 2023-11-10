23-year-old told he doesn’t have a future at Leeds United

Despite declaring his love for the club, Brenden Aaronson does not have a future at Leeds United.

That is the view of reliable The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, who does not expect the American international to reignite his Leeds United career with his form ‘completely imploding’.

Speaking in an interview earlier this week, Aaronson, when asked about his future, said he doesn’t think his time at Elland Road is “done and dusted” just yet.

However, going on to react to the American’s comments, Hay said: “Can’t see it. Not going well at Union [Berlin].

“Form has completely imploded. At the end of last season, I could see him coming back. Last season was bad, could tell in the interview it affected him psychologically.

“I wonder if that bridge has been burned. There’s more to it [than Illan Meslier]. He falls in the category of players that were very quick to go. He gets a disproportionate amount of criticism.”