Ange Postecoglou confirms Spurs duo out until New Year

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Spurs fans’ worst fears.

After picking up injuries against Chelsea on Monday night, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have both been ruled out until the New Year.

Van de Ven pulled up with an obvious hamstring problem just before halftime with Maddison also substituted at the same time.

Although Maddison’s problem didn’t seem as serious as Van de Ven’s, Postecoglou has confirmed the Englishman’s knock is going to keep him out for longer than originally thought.

“Micky has a hamstring injury which we knew was fairly significant, a couple of months for him,” the Aussie said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Madders is a lot worse than we thought. Next day it wasn’t great, we sent him off for a scan, and probably we’re looking into the New Year.”

This latest injury update will serve as a huge blow to the Lilywhites, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the season; winning eight of their first 11 Premier League games.

Now with both Van de Ven and Maddison set for extended spells on the sidelines, attention will inevitably turn to the January transfer window, where Postecoglou is heavily linked with signing a new centre-back, including Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly (90min).