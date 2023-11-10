Arsenal are awaiting news on the injury front with three potential players unavailable as they prepare to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal injury news

In their recent UEFA Champions League match against Sevilla, Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory with goals from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka. However, Saka picked up a knock and had to be substituted in the second half, casting doubt on his availability for Saturday’s game, as Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference that he didn’t train on Thursday.

Defender Takehrio Tomiyasu was also withdrawn during the Sevilla match, coming off at half-time due to a minor fitness concern.

Additionally, striker Eddie Nketiah missed the midweek game due to an ankle injury sustained against Newcastle United last weekend, leading to Leandro Trossard taking his place. Arsenal supporters may now be worried by the potential unavailability of all three players for the upcoming Saturday fixture.

Burnley injury news

For Burnley, Hjalmar Ekdal recently returned from a knee injury and featured in an Under-21s game against Sheffield United last week. He wasn’t the only player making a comeback; winger Manuel Benson also saw his first minutes on the pitch since the end of September.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to continue being sidelined, while Michael Obafemi is still working on his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

A win for the Gunners on Saturday would result in them joining Manchester City on 27 points before Pep Guardiola’s men kick-off against Chelsea on Sunday.