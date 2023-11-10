Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has expressed his frustrations regarding the injury record of the Gunners’ striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Arsenal icon has shared his main concerns about the Brazilian player, who delivered an exceptionally impressive performance against Sevilla last month.

“The only problem with Gabriel Jesus is that he often gets injured. Unfortunately for him and us,” Henry said live on CBS Sport.

Gabriel Jesus provided a notable assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal and scored a remarkable goal to secure the victory against the Spanish side. Unfortunately, he sustained a hamstring injury late in the game, keeping him sidelined since then.

Due to this injury, Jesus has missed recent matches against Sheffield United, West Ham, Newcastle United, and the home fixture against Sevilla. To add, his availability for the upcoming weekend’s fixture against Burnley remains uncertain.

According to Transfermarkt, the Brazilian international missed 17 games for club and country last term, and he has already missed nine matches this season due to injuries, thus highlighting Henry’s concerns over his injury record.

To compensate for the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal could consider deploying Leandro Trossard who performed admirably in their recent match and helping Arsenal secure a 2-0 victory against Sevilla.