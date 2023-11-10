Despite criticism from some pundits and Arsenal fans, goalkeeper David Raya’s agent revealed that Mikel Arteta had always desired him as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Raya, who signed on loan from Brentford during the summer transfer window, displaced Aaron Ramsdale as the primary shot-stopper. While Raya has faced scrutiny due to errors leading to goals or near-misses, his agent emphasised Raya’s enjoyment of life at the Emirates.

Arteta, a long-time admirer of the Spanish international, initially considered signing Raya before opting for Aaron Ramsdale in the summer of 2021.

The agent of David Raya, Jaume Munell told AFTV:

“Arsenal showed interest for the first time three years ago in 2021. They tried to buy him but Brentford didn’t want to sell him at any price. After they bought Aaron Ramsdale, that was an easier option, but David has always been the priority.”

While Arteta may favour Raya over Ramsdale, the decision to replace the England international has been put into question by analysts of the game after a serious of unforced errors made by the Spanish keeper.

The Spanish international has conceded 0.7 goals per game, registering four clean sheets and averaging one save per game, according to SofaScore. Meanwhile, Ramsdale has conceded one goal per game, registering one clean sheet and averaging a slightly higher save per game than Raya (1.3).