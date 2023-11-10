Arsenal will have a tough time securing their preferred target to replace Thomas Partey

Losing Thomas Partey for the rest of 2023 will be a blow to Arsenal’s aspirations this season.

Though the Ghanaian has struggled with injuries already in the current campaign, and is arguably behind Declan Rice in the pecking order at the club, to be completely denied his services until at least January means that Mikel Arteta will need to dip into the transfer market.

Partey might also be expected to play for his country at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) too if he’s recovered by the start of the tournament, thereby meaning that it will be February 2024 before he pulls on an Arsenal shirt again in earnest.

The Gunners do have a preferred target in mind, though they’re likely to have a fight on their hands if they try to secure him in the next transfer window.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, noted that the north Londoners want to sign Aston Villa’s highly-rated Douglas Luiz.

???? Arsenal are gonna look again into the midfielders market in January after Thomas injury. Understand Douglas Luiz remains the fav option in #AFC list since long time, Arsenal love him but ambitious #AVFC want to keep Douglas. Not easy. ? More: https://t.co/gIzF5U3XI7 pic.twitter.com/ueq08pwthB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2023

He’s apparently been their favourite option for some time, however, Romano also states that Villa are ambitious themselves and want to keep hold of the Brazilian for the time being.

Any transfer is likely to hinge on the will of the player.

Arsenal may well appeal given how well they’re playing under Mikel Arteta, however, it can’t be forgotten just how much Unai Emery has transformed the Villains.

The player is an integral part of the way Villa do things, and the grass isn’t always greener…