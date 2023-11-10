Aston Villa is considering a move for Derby County’s emerging talent Darren Robinson. With Southampton also showing interest in the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The report reveals that both clubs are contemplating a potential transfer in the upcoming January window. Robinson, a Northern Ireland Under-21 international, has a contract with Pride Park that expires in the summer of 2024.

Wayne Rooney, the former manager of Derby County, is known to be a strong supporter of the young midfielder, believing he has a promising future.

The 18-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Northern Ireland youth teams so far, including once at Under-21 level back in September, highlighting the maturity he has at his tender age.

Born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, Robinson has made four senior appearances for Derby County but is yet to register his first senior goal or assist for the club.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery is interested in the promising midfielder as the Claret and Blues continue to stockpile talented midfield players from within the British Isles having already got the likes of Jacob Ramsey and Tim Iroegbunam in their squad.