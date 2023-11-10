Aston Villa plotting January move for 18-year-old playmaker

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Derby County midfielder Darren Robinson.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Premier League club are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder who could be available for a bargain during the January transfer window.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Derby County and his contract will expire in the summer of 2024. It remains to be seen whether Derby are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price in January.

Aston Villa could certainly use more depth in the midfield and the 18-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Robinson is highly rated in English football and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be an important investment for the Premier League club in the long run. He could save them millions in the transfer market if he manages to fulfil his potential with them.

Apparently, Southampton are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international needs to join a club where he will get ample game time and Aston Villa must look to provide him with game-time assurances before the transfer can go through.

Derby County will not want to lose the 18-year-old anytime soon but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation.