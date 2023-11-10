Barcelona are reportedly closely monitoring Leroy Sane’s situation as the Bayern Munich winger’s contract is set to expire in 2025.

Recent talks between Sane’s representatives and Bayern have yet to lead to an agreement, prompting Barca and Real Madrid’s interest in the versatile winger.

Xavi Hernandez is actively observing the winger market, especially as Ferran Torres and Raphinha currently lack consistency in their form leading Barca facing a challenge in finding a reliable left winger, and Sané’s profile fits well with the team’s needs. Despite previous interest in Sané, financial constraints prevented Barcelona from making a move in the past, per Spanish outlet Sport.

Leroy Sané is in exceptional form at Bayern, showcasing his ability as one of the most dynamic wide forwards. With nine goals and five assists in 17 games, Sané has reinstated himself as one of the world’s best wingers, after overcoming some bad injuries.

While contract renewal discussions with Bayern are ongoing, the outcome remains uncertain, making Sané a potential target for top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid who could battle it out for the German international’s signature next summer.