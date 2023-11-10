Chelsea and Liverpool learn asking price for versatile midfield target

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the move for the German midfielder Florian Wirtz.

A report from TeamTalk claims that the two clubs will now have to wait until the summer transfer window if they want to sign the 20-year-old playmaker. Bayer Leverkusen are not keen on selling the player midway through the campaign and they are likely to demand the premium for his services as well.

The report adds that the Bundesliga club would only sanction his departure if an offer of around €100 million is submitted.

Liverpool could certainly use more creativity in their midfield and the 20-year-old will add technical ability, flair and vision to the side. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking material as well as a winger. His versatility could be an added bonus for Liverpool if they manage to sign him. Working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp could help the 20-year-old develop further and fulfil his world-class potential.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to add more quality going forward as well. Mauricio Pochettino could certainly use someone like Wirtz who will help open up deep defences and create goalscoring opportunities for the forwards.

Wirtz has six goals and nine assists to his name this season.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him, but the €100 million asking price could prove to be prohibitive to any potential transfer.

That said, the German midfielder certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the long run. It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs are willing to break the bank for him.