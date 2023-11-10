Evan Ferguson bluntly replies to question about playing for Ireland instead of England

Evan Ferguson immediately shut down a question about why he chose to play for England instead of Ireland.

The Brighton striker is one of the hottest prospects in world football and has grabbed the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Ferguson was rewarded for his incredible performances with a new contract this week, keeping him at Brighton until 2029.

The 19-year-old has also impressed for Ireland on the international stage, scoring three times for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Despite this, questions have been raised about his potential eligibility to play for England, given that his mother is English and his father is Irish.

Ferguson was asked about this in an interview with talkSPORT where he gave a pretty blunt reply.

Talksport: ‘And what’s the reason that you’re so committed to Ireland?’ Evan Ferguson: ‘Because I’m Irish’ Never not at it.pic.twitter.com/vhefO0D4NC — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) November 10, 2023

The Brighton forward isn’t even eligible to make the switch anymore as he has already made three appearances for his country.