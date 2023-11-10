Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United in the market for a new defender

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jonny Evans will be sidelined for the next few weeks due to an injury. The Northern Ireland defender sustained a thigh strain during the first half of the Champions League match against FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.

 

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United are expected to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

 

 

This comes after the club’s issues at the position, in terms of performance and injuries, this season.

 

Lisandro Martinez has been out of action since September with a foot injury, he has missed 12 matches at the time of writing.

 

Additionally, there have been documented issues between Raphael Varane and Erik ten Hag recently. And now with fresh news of Evans being ruled out, ten Hag will likely be forced into starting the French international alongside Harry Maguire at the weekend.

 

 

More Stories Jonny Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.