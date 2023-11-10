Jonny Evans will be sidelined for the next few weeks due to an injury. The Northern Ireland defender sustained a thigh strain during the first half of the Champions League match against FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United are expected to sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

? Man United confirm Jonny Evans will be out of action for the next few weeks with injury. The Northern Ireland defender suffered a thigh strain in the first half of UCL game with Copenhagen. One more injury… and United expected to sign new CB in January. pic.twitter.com/HbyIYaVyT8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 10, 2023

This comes after the club’s issues at the position, in terms of performance and injuries, this season.

Lisandro Martinez has been out of action since September with a foot injury, he has missed 12 matches at the time of writing.

Additionally, there have been documented issues between Raphael Varane and Erik ten Hag recently. And now with fresh news of Evans being ruled out, ten Hag will likely be forced into starting the French international alongside Harry Maguire at the weekend.