Grim news for Ange Postecoglou with James Maddison expected to be out long-term

Just when Ange Postecoglou thought Tottenham’s season couldn’t get any worse, James Maddison’s injury diagnosis has thrown a spanner in the works.

Though nothing about how long the player will be out for will be known until the Spurs manager has his Friday afternoon press conference, The Telegraph (subscription required) have revealed that the injury is worse than first thought.

Premier Injuries, who are a reliable source of injury information for players at all Premier League clubs, had Maddison down to return this weekend, however, it would appear that Maddison could be out for some time to come.

Coupled with Micky van de Ven’s hamstring problem which will keep him out until the new year, Richarlison’s recovery from an operation and the suspensions to both Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, Postecoglou will have to be a miracle worker to be able to get something from Saturday lunchtime’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Along with van de Ven and Son Heung-min, Maddison has been one of the stand out players for the Lilywhites, and a major reason why they had been at the top of the Premier League table until last weekend.

There’s seven weeks to go until the transfer window opens for business again, so it’s not as if there’ll be a quick and easy fix for the club either.