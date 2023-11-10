Inside Spain: Mini-Barcelona crisis, Real Madrid fake news, Arsenal interest in left-back and David de Gea

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

If Barcelona were not in crisis mode following their defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, they most certainly are after two depressing performances and some disappointing transfer news.

The Blaugrana beat Real Sociedad (who are flying and qualified in the Champions League) in stoppage time via a brilliant Ronald Araujo goal last weekend, but were absolutely dominated for the first 75 minutes. While that could have been put down to a one-off, their 1-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk plunged them into despair, and this week’s news cycle has in part been dedicated to team meetings to sort out their issues.

One player who probably won’t do so is Vitor Roque. The Brazilian wonderkid, who Barcelona wanted to bring in this January having agreed a deal for the summer, is highly unlikely to join in the winter transfer window, as Barcelona’s finances will not stretch far enough.

Meanwhile Real Madrid followed up their Clasico win with a 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano, while Jude Bellingham dislocated his shoulder. He should be fine to face Valencia, but Arda Guler will not. The Turkish starlet’s torrid time with injuries continues, as he was ruled out for another month. Guler is yet to make his debut after suffering three successive injuries since joining in the summer.

Otherwise, Carlo Ancelotti has been fairly positive about matters. He did show his serious side in responding to Gerard Pique’s comments that his most recent Champions League triumph would not live long in the memory.

Across town, Atletico Madrid celebrated their 6-0 demolition of Celtic by renewing Diego Simeone’s deal until 2027. If the Metropolitano messiah completes his contract, Simeone will have been at the club for 15-and-a-half years.

None of the big three are leading the league though. Girona continue to defy the odds with their incredible run to the top of the table, with Michel Sanchez now being mentioned as Pep Guardiola’s replacement at Manchester City. Star midfielder Aleix Garcia is in the Spain squad, and their left-back is a potential transfer target for Arsenal.

There was disappointment at Real Betis that Isco Alarcon did not make the Spain cut, but that can be remedied with a win over Sevilla in the hottest derby in Spain on Sunday night. They may have a former Spain goalkeeper amongst their ranks this January too, after preliminary talks were started with David de Gea.