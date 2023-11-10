Liverpool and Chelsea head four-team hunt for Mbappe with Real Madrid move ‘definitively’ off

The will-he-won’t-he saga of a move to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe now seems to be over after it was reported that the Frenchman’s move to the Spanish capital was ‘definitively’ off.

Though there appear to have been conflicting reports regarding the French World Cup winner’s next move, Spanish outlet, Cadena Ser, noted that Los Blancos were ‘definitively ruling out the signing of Kylian Mbappe.’

There are suggestions that the 24-year-old wants more money than Real president, Florentino Perez, is prepared to pay and, bizarrely, a question mark over his age.

In any event, the news that the Frenchman may well be available from next summer means that Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United and Newcastle, all of whom have been previously linked with Mbappe according to FourFourTwo, could be in with a chance of securing his signature.

Of the four Premier League giants, both Liverpool and Chelsea would appear to be in pole position.

Man United are still struggling domestically and in Europe and are hardly an appealing proposition for a player with Mbappe’s ambitions.

Newcastle would surely be able to afford the player’s demands, but Eddie Howe has been keen to ensure that the equilibrium of his dressing room remains.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa would be willing to pay around €30 million for La Liga ace Micky van de Ven’s injury is worse than first thought in blow for Tottenham Chelsea and Liverpool learn asking price for versatile midfield target

Jurgen Klopp has always appeared to be a keen admirer of a player who could be the perfect replacement for Mo Salah if he heads to the Saudi Pro League, whilst Todd Boehly’s spending at Chelsea has known no bounds to this point.

There’s clearly a very long way to go before Mbappe puts pen to paper for any club, however, the latest news could well see one of the world’s best players Premier League bound in time for the 2024/25 season – and a potential club rivalry with Erling Haaland.