Liverpool will attempt to match a club-winning record when they face Brentford at Anfield in the upcoming Premier League clash.

In their last two games, Jurgen Klopp’s team has struggled, managing just a point in their recent top-flight encounter with Luton Town thanks to Luis Diaz’s injury-time header.

They also suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Europa League against Toulouse, ending their perfect European record and hampering their hopes of an early last-16 qualification.

Liverpool’s recent underwhelming results could become less significant this weekend because they have solidified their home performance at Anfield this season.

In their first eight home games of the 2023-24 season, including five in the Premier League, two in the Europa League, and one in the EFL Cup, Liverpool boasts a 100% success rate and has scored at least twice in each match.

If Klopp’s team can defeat Brentford under similar circumstances, it will mark only the second time in the club’s history that they have won nine consecutive home games while scoring multiple goals in each of them.

The only previous Liverpool team to achieve this feat was Bob Paisley’s squad, who won nine straight Anfield matches by two or more goals in a five-month period from May 1980 to October 1980.

That remarkable run included a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, as well as wins against: Crystal Palace, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion, Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Swindon Town, and Finnish team Oulu Palloseura.

Their most significant victory during this period was a 10-1 thrashing of Oulu Palloseura in the European Cup.

The streak came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town, and despite the hot streak, Paisley’s team finished fifth in the 1980/81 First Division.