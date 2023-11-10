Micky van de Ven’s injury is worse than first thought in blow for Tottenham

One of the reasons that Tottenham Hotspur have been doing so well this season has been the form of defensive titan, Micky van de Ven.

The summer capture has quickly become a fan favourite at White Hart Lane, however, an injury during the Lilywhites first defeat of the season against Chelsea threatens to undo all of their good work to this point.

Ahead of some crucial Premier League matches in the lead up to the festive period, the Dutchman’s hamstring problem couldn’t have come at a worse moment.

To add insult to van de Ven’s injury, it now appears to be worse than first thought, with The Telegraph (subscription required) noting that the 22-year-old is unlikely to play again this year.

It’s likely to mean a recall in the short-term for Eric Dier say The Telegraph, however, Ange Postecoglou will need to decide whether to look for cover in the January transfer market or hope that van de Ven’s new year return isn’t delayed by too long a period, thereby saving Spurs some funds in the window which they can then spend elsewhere.

After the game against Wolves, following the international break Spurs have some tough fixtures against Aston Villa, Man City, West Ham and Newcastle, and how they fare in that quartet of matches is arguably likely to author their second half of the Premier League campaign.