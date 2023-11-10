Mikel Arteta sends Aaron Ramsdale clear message after exit rumours

Mikel Arteta has sent Aaron Ramsdale a message not to make an immediate decision on his future after Gareth Southgate’s warning.

The English goalkeeper has been pushed down the pecking order at Arsenal after the surprise arrival of David Raya in the summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper joined on loan from Brentford with his performances so far splitting the fanbase.

Speculation around Ramsdale’s future has increased as we near the January window with several clubs including Chelsea reportedly interested in his signature.

These rumours have only intensified after Southgate sent him a warning about his position with the national team.

“He’s still battling to be the number one at Arsenal, and his profile and the way he can use the ball with his feet, we like,” Southgate said via the BBC.

“But there is a reality as a keeper. If we get to March and he’s six months without playing regularly, then I’m never going to promise things that I couldn’t guarantee delivering.”

Arteta was questioned about Ramsdale’s potential departure from the Noth London club with the Spanish manager issuing him a clear message about making ‘early decisions.’

“We just want the best for our players and we try to do that, and we know the influence that we can have – sometimes positively, sometimes not so positively, towards them,” Arteta said via the BBC.

“This is a team sport that needs 24 players that have to fulfil a role. And the role that you have in August, it might be very different to the one you have in March.

“So making early decisions, in my experience, is not something good at all and as well because the team has certain needs that has to be accomplished.

“You need everyone and Aaron has a really important role in the team.”