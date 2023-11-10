Moises Caicedo has revealed that a phone call from Enzo Fernandez at the last hour helped convince him to join Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian midfielder was subject to a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool in the summer.

After a hectic few days, it was revealed that Caicedo turned down a club-record move to Merseyside in favour of a transfer to the west London club.

Liverpool fans were left devastated as Jurgen Klopp even confirmed that he expect the midfielder to undergo a medical at their training ground.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the new Chelsea signing revealed that a last-minute phone call from Fernandes helped make his decision.

“It was a nice chat. I mean, the fact that a world champion was phoning you, one of the best midfielders in the world,” Caicedo said via 90 min.

“Receiving that call was very nice and he convinced me to come here.

“He said it was a great club, that there are many young players, there was a togetherness here. I have always enjoyed the bond in a team because I think that, if there is that bond, we can deal with any situation we may face: pressure, everything. So, that’s what motivated me to come here.

“Now, I’m enjoying playing alongside him, in training as well, in rondos. We are always together. So, I’m very happy and I’m trying to do things better every day, as Enzo said, to be a good example for everyone at the club.”