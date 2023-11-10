New dawn at Man United just days away as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets ready for Old Trafford revolution

It’s taken a year of hard work on all sides, but now it appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is just days away from beginning his time at the club he has supported all his life; Man United.

The Red Devils could certainly do with a change in fortunes after defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League this week left them rock bottom of their group and in danger of going out.

They’re also nine points off top spot in the Premier League and not playing anywhere near as well as needed to close that gap.

In that sense, Sir Jim comes into the fold at an opportune time.

Although Erik ten Hag’s position would appear to be safe according to Sky Sports, there are bound to be changes elsewhere in the sporting area of the club.

The Sun say that the Ratcliffe revolution could begin as early as next Monday, bringing to an end the uncertainty of the last few months.

At this point it’s a complete unknown as to just how well the INEOS Group will do in terms of their takeover of all sporting matters, but clearly they must be given time to implement any strategies which they feel will be of long-term benefit to the Old Trafford outfit.

Getting the Red Devils faithful onside as quickly as possible is imperative to a smooth transition, so that may mean some big decisions need to be made at the outset to transform the club’s fortunes.